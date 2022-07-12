CU Boulder Police officer fired after investigation into Reddit comments

DENVER — A CU Boulder Police Department officer has been fired after an investigation into alleged Reddit comments made by the officer.

Former CUPD Officer Drew Matthews is accused of writing anti-homeless and anti-Black comments on a Reddit post earlier this year.

The alleged posts came to light in a Twitter thread made by SAFE: Safe Access for Everyone’s Boulder chapter on April 11 claiming the Reddit account /u/BocoRam18 belongs to Matthews based on similar posts made on that account and Matthews’ Facebook account.

The next day, the department announced Matthews was placed on administrative leave while an investigation opened into the allegations.

On Tuesday, the department released a statement stating that Matthews' employment was terminated.

“CUPD is committed to professional standards and adherence to its department policies. After a thorough review, Chief of Police Doreen Jokerst notified Mr. Matthews that his employment was terminated because it was determined he could not effectively continue to perform his police duties for CU Boulder,” the CUPD statement read.

The Boulder Daily Camera first reported Matthews’ termination.

The department did not divulge additional details surrounding the investigation.