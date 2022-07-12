Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

CU Boulder Police officer fired after investigation into Reddit comments

CUPD2.png
CUPD
CUPD2.png
Posted at 12:11 PM, Jul 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-12 14:19:06-04

DENVER — A CU Boulder Police Department officer has been fired after an investigation into alleged Reddit comments made by the officer.

Former CUPD Officer Drew Matthews is accused of writing anti-homeless and anti-Black comments on a Reddit post earlier this year.

The alleged posts came to light in a Twitter thread made by SAFE: Safe Access for Everyone’s Boulder chapter on April 11 claiming the Reddit account /u/BocoRam18 belongs to Matthews based on similar posts made on that account and Matthews’ Facebook account.

The next day, the department announced Matthews was placed on administrative leave while an investigation opened into the allegations.

On Tuesday, the department released a statement stating that Matthews' employment was terminated.

“CUPD is committed to professional standards and adherence to its department policies. After a thorough review, Chief of Police Doreen Jokerst notified Mr. Matthews that his employment was terminated because it was determined he could not effectively continue to perform his police duties for CU Boulder,” the CUPD statement read.

The Boulder Daily Camera first reported Matthews’ termination.

The department did not divulge additional details surrounding the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PAB22 Web Ad.png

Denver7 Pack A Backpack: Give students the tools they need to succeed