CU Boulder lacrosse player Julia Sarcona killed in car crash on Highway 119

BOULDER, Colo. – A senior attacker on CU Boulder’s women’s lacrosse team died in a car crash west of Boulder over the weekend.

Julia Sarcona, 21, crashed her Subaru Forester into a tree along Highway 119 on Saturday, the university said.

While Sarcona didn’t see much time on the field, CU Boulder athletic officials said she will be greatly missed.

“The loss of Julia Sarcona is heartbreaking for our team and lacrosse family,” head coach Ann Elliott said. “Our thoughts and all our love is with her family as I cannot even imagine what they are going through. Her family has become our family over the years and we will look to support them in every way we can.”

Sarcona played in two games last season, against Stetson and St. Mary’s.

In addition to her role on the lacrosse team, Sarcona interned at the CU Sports Information Office, was a camp counselor for CU’s lacrosse camp and assisted with the team’s community youth clinics.

Sarcona was from Northport, New York and was on track to graduate in the spring with a degree in public relations, CU officials said.