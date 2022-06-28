CU Boulder experts to share gun violence prevention research during webinar

BOULDER, Colo. — The public health impact of gun violence is the focus of a webinar that will take place Tuesday afternoon featuring experts from the University of Colorado Boulder.

Like everyone else, faculty at CU Boulder has been heartbroken and angered by all of the recent mass shootings across the country and wanted to do something to help. The webinar will bring together faculty experts from several different fields of study at CU Boulder and the CU Anschutz Medical campuses.

It will include experts in child psychology, emergency treatment, faculty from the Center for the Study of Violence and Prevention and Institute on Health and Wellness.

They’ll be sharing their research and findings to help the community understand the mental health impacts that can lead to gun violence and ways to help prevent it.

CU Boulder Chancellor Phil DiStefano said after the Columbine shooting, the director for the university’s Center for Study and Prevention on violence visited every high school in Colorado to discuss gun violence prevention and help campuses adopt the best practices.

DiStefano said the biggest goal with Tuesday's webinar is education.

“I believe we have a responsibility to share research in areas of gun violence, safety, health and wellness with our community whether they're in Colorado or across the country. This is not a debate. Its a way of the university using those research findings — what we're known for as a major research university — to get information out to the public because gun violence has really impacted us over the past couple of years,” he said.

The webinar will take place at 5 p.m. on Tuesday and will include a question and answer segment. The community can participate via Zoom on the university’s website.