A student athlete at Colorado State University of Pueblo died Sunday, the school announced.

Jillian Abrian was involved in a crash on Sept. 11 with two other CSU Pueblo students.

One student was treated for injuries and released. The other remains in critical condition.

The Colorado State University Pueblo community mourns the loss of CSU Pueblo student-athlete Jillian Abrian who succumbed to injuries from a traffic accident on Saturday, Sept. 11. Two other CSU Pueblo students were involved. — CSU Pueblo Athletics (@gothunderwolves) September 12, 2021

Abriam was from Orange County, California and in her third year at CSU Pueblo pursuing a degree in business administration. She was also a member of the Women's Swimming and Diving team.

If you are in need of access to counseling services, the CSU Pueblo Counseling Center is available for students and employees both on-site and online.

The CSU Pueblo Counseling Center is available 24 hours a day at 719-549-2838.