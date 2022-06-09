CSU president Joyce McConnell to leave post at end of the month

Colorado State University president Joyce McConnell will leave her post at the end of the month, CSU’s governing board announced Thursday morning, and she’ll receive a $1.5 million separation payment.

McConnell and members of the governing board “have decided to part ways” and she will leave June 30 — after working toward a smooth transition, an official statement from the board members said. They wished her “all the best in her future endeavors” and thanked her for leading CSU “during challenging and unprecedented times.”

McConnell has served since July 2019 as CSU’s 15th president, the first woman to hold that job. Under her leadership, CSU, a so-called land-grant university, drew more than $400 million in research funding.

She’ll also resign from her position as a tenured full professor at CSU’s college of natural resources, according to a separation agreement reviewed by the Denver Post. Under that agreement, she’ll receive a total $1,572,725 as consideration for “an early termination” of her contract.

