COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has assumed the lead in the investigation into a police shooting in Colorado Springs along the S. Nevada corridor just south of I-25.

Access to the neighborhood around the intersection of Wasatch and St. Elmo is blocked to all traffic this afternoon as authorities investigate the shooting. Colorado Springs Police are advising people to avoid the area on S. Nevada from Brookside to St. Elemo during the investigation. Barricades are in place on side roads.

CSPD spokesperson Lt. James Sokolik says officers made contact with an armed suspect more than once while responding to a call for shots fired after 10 a.m. Sokolik says the suspect pointed a pistol at officers during the incidents. At least one officer at each of the two different incidents fired their weapons at the suspect, who is now being treated for their wounds.

No police officers were injured in the incident.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation into the shooting involving Colorado Springs Police Department officers.

News5 is aware the Vanguard School went into a secured perimeter around 10:30 a.m. due to police activity. The campus remains closed to visitors under their security protocols. All students and staff are safe and accounted for, according to a message sent to parents and staff.

Under Colorado law, an agency cannot investigate one of their own in an officer-involved shooting. Instead, an adjoining jurisdiction will take the lead and provide their findings to the local District Attorney's Office for consideration.



