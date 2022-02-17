ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A Colorado State Patrol Trooper was nearly hit by another vehicle while performing a traffic stop on I-25 in Adams County Tuesday. Now, CSP is using video from the incident to remind drivers about Colorado's "Move Over" law.

Around 11:34 a.m., CSP Master Trooper Travis Hood stopped a 2010 Kia sedan on northbound I-25 near 58th Avenue for a speeding violation. The driver of the Kia pulled over onto the large shoulder to the left of the HOV lane, CSP said.

Hood made contact with the driver and returned to his motorcycle to write a citation. Moments later, a 2008 Dodge minivan crashed into the back of the Kia, pushing it forward and causing a closure of the left lane, according to CSP. Hood immediately called for assistance and ran to the vehicles to check injuries and render aid.

CSP Trooper nearly hit by another vehicle while performing traffic stop on I-25

“Every day law enforcement officers and other roadway workers put themselves at risk in an effort to improve safety on our roadways,” said Colonel Matthew Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Sadly incidents like these happen with incredible frequency and we are fortunate that a bigger tragedy didn't play out yesterday on I-25. We are sharing this footage because it underscores the responsibility of drivers to move over and pay attention behind the wheel. There is no excuse for driving past any stopped vehicle at this rate of speed.”

The driver of the Kia, identified as a 34-year-old man from Denver, sustained moderate injuries and was transported from the scene. The driver of the Dodge, identified as a 20-year-old woman from Avondale, sustained minor injuries and was medically checked at the scene. There were two additional passengers in the Dodge, according to CSP. One of the passengers sustained moderate injuries in the crash.

The driver of the Dodge was issued a citation for careless driving causing injury.

CSP wants to remind drivers of the Colorado "Move Over" law. According to the law, any driver approaching a stationary emergency, tow or maintenance vehicle that has their lights flashing or illuminated must move over at least one lane away. If the driver can't safely move over, they must reduce their speed by at least 20 mph under the speed limit.