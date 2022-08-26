CSP searching for suspect in serious hit-and-run crash with cyclist

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A cyclist was seriously injured in a crash with an SUV in Boulder County, and the Colorado State Patrol is looking for the driver who took off from the scene.

A cyclist was headed southbound on the shoulder of Highway 119 in the Boulder Falls area around 3:10 p.m. Thursday when an SUV quickly swerved in front of the cyclist to make a U-turn, according to CSP. The cyclist was unable to stop and ran into the back of the SUV. The man behind the wheel got out of the SUV, but quickly got back in and took off from the scene, CSP said.

The cyclist was seriously injured because of the crash, according to CSP, but further details were not provided.

The vehicle is described as a white Kia Soul with Texas license plate number NPZ 6972.

Anyone who has any information about the vehicle or driver is asked to contact the CSP Denver Dispatch Center at 303-239-4501.