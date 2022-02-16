ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A semi-truck driver fled from a crash involving serious injuries in Adams County on Tuesday morning and Colorado State Patrol is asking for the public's help identifying the person.

CSP troopers responded to the crash, which happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 25 south of 84th Avenue, on Tuesday around 6:30 a.m.

Based on their investigation, the semi-truck — which was a single cab, white bobtail without a trailer — was in the lane second from the right. At the same time, the driver of a 2016 Ford sedan was in the far right lane. The driver of the truck merged into the far right lane, crashed into the Ford, and kept driving, CSP said. The Ford spun across multiple lanes to the far left HOV lane, where it collided with a 2003 Toyota SUV.

The driver of the Ford, identified as a 35-year-old woman from Westminster, was transported to a hospital with moderate injuries. Her passenger, a 70-year-old man from Westminster, was transported with serious injuries. The 19-year-old driver of the Ford was not injured. They were all wearing seatbelts, CSP said.

Investigators have dash cam footage of the crash, but its license plate is not visible. That video is below.

CSP searching for driver of semi-truck that caused crash on I-25 near 84th, left scene

CSP is now asking any witnesses to help identify the semi-truck driver and to pass along any footage they may have. Call 303-239-4501 with information and use reference case #1D220474. Authorities are searching for any video of southbound I-25 around 84th Avenue between 6:20 and 6:30 a.m.