DENVER - A driver died after crashing their sedan head-on into a semi on Interstate 70 in Aurora early Friday.

The crash occurred at about 3 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-70 near the junction with East Colfax Avenue, according to Trooper Gary Cutler with the Colorado State Patrol.

The sedan wound up wedged underneath the semi, Cutler said, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers have not identified either driver.

One lane of I-70 was blocked in each direction because of the crash.