Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Crews working to rescue two workers trapped in coal pile at Pueblo power plant

comanche-generating-station-pueblo-power-plant.jpeg
KOAA
The Comanche Generating Station in Pueblo, Colorado.
comanche-generating-station-pueblo-power-plant.jpeg
Posted at 2:26 PM, Jun 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-02 16:26:07-04

DENVER – Emergency response crews were working Thursday to rescue two people who were trapped in a coal pile at the Comanche Generating Station power plant in Pueblo, according to police.

The Pueblo Police Department said there was a reported “landslide” at the coal pile, which was reported at 8:40 a.m. Thursday. The two people who are trapped are subcontractors for Xcel Energy working for a company called Savage, police said.

The department said a Pueblo Fire technical rescue team was at the site and working to rescue the two people. Two ambulances were already at the scene as of 2 p.m. and two emergency medical helicopters had ben ordered.

Police said other Pueblo County agencies were on standby to respond if needed.

This is a developing news story that will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360EMAILNL2.png

What you need to know, in-depth & positive AM news | Get our good morning newsletter