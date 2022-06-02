Crews working to rescue two workers trapped in coal pile at Pueblo power plant

DENVER – Emergency response crews were working Thursday to rescue two people who were trapped in a coal pile at the Comanche Generating Station power plant in Pueblo, according to police.

The Pueblo Police Department said there was a reported “landslide” at the coal pile, which was reported at 8:40 a.m. Thursday. The two people who are trapped are subcontractors for Xcel Energy working for a company called Savage, police said.

The department said a Pueblo Fire technical rescue team was at the site and working to rescue the two people. Two ambulances were already at the scene as of 2 p.m. and two emergency medical helicopters had ben ordered.

Police said other Pueblo County agencies were on standby to respond if needed.

This is a developing news story that will be updated.