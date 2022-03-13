Crews work to recover human remains found in Clear Creek Canyon

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are working to recover human remains from Clear Creek Canyon Sunday morning.

The recovery efforts are taking place near Tunnel 2 on US 6 in the canyon.

There are no reported closures in the area. However, deputies are asking motorists to take it slow through that location.

It's unclear when the remains were discovered. The sheriff's office said the death was not recent.

No other details regarding the recovery efforts or who the remains may belong to are known.

The sheriff's office said more information will be released as the investigation progresses.