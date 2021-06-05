Watch
Crews extinguish large fire at oil well site near Bennett

Posted at 3:34 PM, Jun 05, 2021
BENNETT, Colo. — A large column of smoke visible for miles Saturday afternoon was the result of a large fire at an oil well site near the town of Bennett, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Multiple agencies and deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to the fire, first reported around 1:30 p.m. There were no reports of injuries.

Several road closures were in place and authorities are urging people to stay away from the area.

The fire was safely put out Saturday evening. There is no word on the extent of damage.

