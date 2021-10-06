Crews to break ground on E. Colfax affordable housing for people with disabilities

DENVER — On Thursday, construction workers will break ground on Valor on the Fax, an affordable supportive housing community on East Colfax for people with acquired brain injuries or a related disability.

“We’re going to be able to not only provide housing but a host of services to individuals who are going to live there. So, in addition to having a nice place to live they’re also going to get services to help them navigate other resources in the community,” said Jeff Martinez, president of Brothers Redevelopment.

Brothers Redevelopment, a 50-year-old housing nonprofit and the Brain Injury Alliance of Colorado are working together on the project.

"This is one of the largest permanent supportive housing communities that’s been approved to date by the state and by the City of Denver,” Martinez said.

Martinez said the primary public funding sources for the project are the City and County of Denver, Department of Housing Stability, and the Colorado Division of Housing.

“We know what the challenges are that we face as a region in regard to housing and homelessness and what we’re doing with this community in particular is by providing services that help individuals both cope and thrive, they’ll be less inclined to be living in a marginal situation or even on the streets,” Martinez said.

Martinez said construction on the community will take 12 to 15 months.