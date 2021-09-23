Crews searching for structural damage to Denver West bridge at I-70 following crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 at Denver West have reopened after a crash that resulted in damage to the overpass Thursday morning.

Tamara Rollison, Denver metro communications manager with the Colorado Department of Transportation, said it appeared that a commercial vehicle — likely a semi — struck the bridge while traveling in the eastbound lanes of I-70.

A CDOT crew is investigating the structural integrity of the bridge.

Jenny Fulton with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the Denver West Marriott Boulevard bridge over I-70 seems to have damage as a result of the crash. Some debris had dropped into the eastbound lanes.

Crews were using a snow plow to move the debris off the road.

The sheriff's office said both directions of I-70 will close, as well as the overpass. However, westbound lanes were still open as of 6:10 a.m. Eastbound lanes were all closed at Colfax until 7:24 a.m., when two lanes reopened.

This closure may last most of the day Thursday.

To get around the crash, use 6th Avenue to Simms, Kipling or Wadsworth up to 32nd Avenue, which can get you back to I-70. Or use 6th Avenue to I-25 and then head back to I-70.

This is a developing story and will be updated.