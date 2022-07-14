DENVER – A group of search-and-rescue teams is looking for a 14-year-old boy from Berthoud who wandered away from his group while camping in the remote Rawah Wilderness in northwest Larimer County.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is leading the search for 14-year-old Spencer Hallman along with several other teams, including the Civil Air Patrol and dog teams.

The boy was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday near the group’s campsite about 6 miles northwest of the West Branch Trailhead, which is about 5 miles up County Road 103 from Highway 14 in the Cameron Peak area.

The sheriff’s office said the group’s leader sent an SOS signal around 9 p.m. Wednesday, and the GPS company contacted Larimer County. They sent the signal after looking for the boy for several hours and not finding him.

Hallman is described as 4-foot-8, 100 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing an orange, grey and blue shirt, blue pants, and hiking boots.

UCHealth LifeLine search overnight with thermal imaging and night vision but did not find the boy, the sheriff’s office said.

The search teams started hiking into the area Thursday morning before sunrise. There are dozens of crew members searching for the boy, along with drones and other air support. The sheriff’s office said it was not looking for volunteers as of 1 p.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information about Hallman’s whereabouts or has seen him is asked to call the sheriff’s office at either 911 or 970-416-1985.