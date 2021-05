JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Crews are searching the water at Bear Creek Lake Park for a missing person.

The report came in Saturday afternoon.

West Metro Fire said a dive team is in the water searching for the missing person.

The team is conducting an underwater and sonar search and a drone is in the air, West Metro Fire tweeted.

Around 5 p.m., West Metro Fire tweeted rescue efforts have turned into a recovery operation.

No other details were released.