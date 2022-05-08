Crews search Cherry Creek Reservoir for man missing in water

AURORA, Colo. — Crews from Colorado Parks and Wildlife and South Metro Fire are searching the Cherry Creek Reservoir Sunday for a 29-year-old man who went missing in the water Saturday evening.

The man was on a tube being pulled behind a boat when he became separated from the tube and went under the water but never surfaced. The man was not wearing a life jacket, CPW said.

First responders from South Metro Fire Rescue and park rangers began an immediate search using sonar of the area. But they were unable to locate the victim within the first 90 minutes of the search, which has now turned into a recovery mission.

The CPW team used underwater remote-operated vehicles, which use sonar, lights, video cameras and a manipulator in searches. Crews searched the water until 4 a.m. Sunday.

South Metro Fire resumed searching the water at sunrise Sunday and the CPW resources will resume searching at 10 a.m.

Recovery efforts Sunday will require officials to close the reservoir to boating. However, the rest of the park will remain open.

The CPW said the drowning comes nearly one year to the day of another one in the reservoir. On May 2, 2021, a kayaker drowned near the East Shades parking area after being flipped over in the water.

That drowning was classified as a survivable accident if a personal floatation device had been worn, CPW said.