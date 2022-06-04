Crews search area near Poudre River in Fort Collins for missing tuber

DENVER — Crews are searching the banks along the Poudre River in Fort Collins for a missing tuber Saturday.

The man was last seen chasing his inner tube along the shoreline of the river near Legacy Park, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said there is no confirmation the missing party is in the river at this time.

Crews from the sheriff’s office, the Fort Collins Police Department and the Poudre Fire Authority are assisting in the search.

A drone was deployed to aid in the search.