DENVER — Crews are responding to a trash fire burning under a flyover bridge at the Interstate 25 and 6th Avenue interchange.

Thick smoke coming from the fire is impacting traffic in the area. Denver Police say westbound 6th Avenue at I-25 is closed.

A Denver Fire Department spokesperson said the bridge is being exposed to the flames, but it's not clear how extensive the fire is at this time.

