Crews recover remains believed to be missing Saguache County camper

DENVER — Crews from Saguache County Search and Rescue recovered human remains west of the town of Saguache they believe belongs to that of a missing camper, authorities announced Friday.

The remains were located Thursday morning at the base of a cliff less than a mile from the missing person’s camp, a Saguache County Search and Rescue Facebook post read.

The person was reported missing last week after the person failed to keep a scheduled appointment. The missing person's vehicle was located unoccupied Tuesday morning.

A search of the area Wednesday came up empty. But search teams were able to locate the remains Thursday morning.

A positive identification is pending a coroner's investigation.