Crews contain grass fire in Colorado Springs, homes saved

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. —- Sunday afternoon, fire crews in Colorado Springs contained a grass fire that came within 100 feet of residential homes.

Around 2:30 p.m. residents along Friendship Lane were ordered to evacuate as crews worked to contain the five-acre fire off of King Street and Tonka Avenue.

"Everybody just got together with everybody else and ran at neighbor's houses, and got people and animals into their cars to be ready to go," said Nicole Overbay, a resident of Friendship Lane.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) reported there were 22 homes in the area of the fire; multiple homes were secured with "structure protection" according to a Department spokesperson.

"We have lost homes here before ... we look at the history in the area and this is one of those where we definitely do have some pretty extensive history and we know what can happen," said Captain Mike Smaldino of CSFD.

The blaze was contained within an hour and a half.

Colorado Springs has been under a burn restriction since Sept. 13 and on Nov. 11 another grass fire broke out near Northbound 1-25, burning nearly four acres.

