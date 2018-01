DENVER – Work crews on Monday began the process of removing the 'Sports Authority Field' name from Mile High Stadium.

Removing the signage is expected to last several days. The sign that hangs on the backside of the scoreboard is made up of 10 pieces and crews expect to have it completely removed by Thursday.

The Denver Broncos have held the naming rights to the stadium since August 2016 after Sports Authority went bankrupt.

The team has not yet found a new sponsor.