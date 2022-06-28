Crews battling fire at Waste Management transfer station in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Crews are battling a fire at the Waste Management transfer station located at 2400 West Union Avenue in Englewood.

Two structures are involved, according to the Denver Fire Department.

The fire affected power lines, which has complicated the fire attack, the department said in a tweet.

The #DenverFireDepartment is working a fire that has involved two structures at 2400 W. Union in @NewsEnglewoodCO. The fire at the @WasteManagement transfer location affected power lines that have complicated the fire attack. One worker was treated by @DHParamedics @DenSafetyDept pic.twitter.com/r0ftca55Ym — Denver Fire Department (@Denver_Fire) June 28, 2022

One Waste Management employee was treated by paramedics.

This is a developing story and will be updated.