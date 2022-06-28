Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Crews battling fire at Waste Management transfer station in Englewood

Crews battling fire at Waste Management transfer station
Denver Fire Department
Crews battling fire at Waste Management transfer station
Posted at 7:12 PM, Jun 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-27 21:12:59-04

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Crews are battling a fire at the Waste Management transfer station located at 2400 West Union Avenue in Englewood.

Two structures are involved, according to the Denver Fire Department.

The fire affected power lines, which has complicated the fire attack, the department said in a tweet.

One Waste Management employee was treated by paramedics.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
three time champs 480x360.jpg

Avs are Stanley Cup champions! | Full coverage inside