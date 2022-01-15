Crews battle 10-acre grass fire in Larimer County

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A 10-acre grass fire is burning in Larimer County.

The fire is burning in the northeast area of the county near Virginia Dale Community Church north of Livermore, according to the Livermore Fire Protection District.

It was first reported sometime Saturday and grew to around 10-acres in size. No structures are reported threatened at this time.

Crews from the Poudre Fire Authority , the Wellington Fire Protection District and the Larimer County Sheriff's Office are assisting Livermore Fire in their efforts to contain the blaze.

U.S. 287 is closed in the area. There is no word on what might have caused the fire.

