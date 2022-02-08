Crested Butte's Adaptive Sports Center reduces price of adaptive lessons for skiers, snowboarders

CRESTED BUTTE, Colo. — Skiers and snowboarders needing adaptive equipment and instruction can now enjoy a reduced cost for full-day lessons with the Adaptive Sports Center in Crested Butte.

The Adaptive Sports Center, a year-round therapeutic recreation nonprofit, has been helping people with disabilities since its creation in 1987. On Tuesday, it announced its new Adventure Equity Initiative, which reduces the cost of a full-day adaptive ski or snowboard lesson to $125 a day for the rest of the winter season.

A typical lesson costs the nonprofit $300, but that cost was reduced to $210 for participants — a fee that has now been cut further to $125. Donations and grants will cover the remaining costs.

The $125 fee is about the price of a lift ticket at Crested Butte Mountain Resort.

ASC Program Director and Acting Executive Director Chris Read said the nonprofit recognized that the cost to enjoy the outdoors is a common barrier for people with disabilities. Plus, there is the need for specialized equipment and instructions.

"We want to make the cost equal to what the general public would pay to get out and enjoy the sun and slopes this winter," Read said.

Adaptive Sports Center

If the participant needs more assistance, scholarship funds can help, he said. And on the flip side, if they can contribute more than the lesson fee, the participant can add a tax-deductible donation to their payment.

"No matter what, we want to get everyone interested out to experience our programs," Read said.

ACS has state-of-the-art equipment — which includes sit-skis and 4-track sliders — for skiers with spinal cord injuries, cerebral palsy, and other disabilities, the nonprofit said. All participants get one-on-one attention with an expert instructor.

Adaptive Sports Center

In addition to skiing and snowboarding, ACS also offers adaptive opportunities for mountain biking, ice climbing and kayaking.

Every year, about 800 people from across the United States and beyond participate in more than 6,000 activities with ACS.