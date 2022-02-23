Crash involving two police units closes westbound I-70 in Denver

DENVER — Westbound Interstate 70 is closed at Colorado Boulevard for a crash involving two police units, according to the Denver Police Department.

DPD did not confirm whether the police units were Denver officers.

Kurt Barnes with DPD said it does not appear injuries are severe, but did not have further information on the extent of the injuries.

DPD said westbound I-70 will remain closed from Colorado Boulevard to I-25 due to slick conditions.

Officials said drivers should expect delays in the area and take an alternate route. One option is taking westbound I-270 to I-25 and head south to get back to westbound I-70.

