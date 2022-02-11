COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is investigating a crash where several people were trapped at Highland Vista Drive and Peterson Road.

According to the CSFD twitter, the crash occurred around 12:11 p.m. Friday.

The department said it had several units on the scene and everyone trapped had been transported to a local hospital.

Police said four teenagers were in one of the vehicles. The other vehicle had two people inside.

This situation is breaking and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

