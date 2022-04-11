Crash between Subaru Outback and Lime scooter leaves scooter driver in 'very serious condition'

BOULDER, Colo. — A scooter driver is in very serious condition after he was involved in a crash with a Subaru Outback Friday, according to the Boulder Police Department.

Around 1:39 p.m., officers received a call about a crash between a Subaru Outback and a Lime scooter that happened at the intersection of Foothills Parkway and Colorado Avenue.

According to police, investigators believe the operator of the scooter attempted to cross Foothills Parkway without having the right of way when they were struck by the Outback, which was traveling south on Foothills Parkway.

The scooter rider, a 26-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He remains in very serious condition, according to police.

The Subaru driver, a 55-year-old woman, was uninjured and remained on scene, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 720-626-9749 and reference case 22-3243. Tips can also be reported to Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.