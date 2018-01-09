Highway 6 reopens following crash between bus, SUV in Clear Creek Canyon

TheDenverChannel.com Team
10:50 AM, Jan 9, 2018
2 hours ago
traffic news | highway 6 crash | clear creek canyon crash | colorado state patrol
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DENVER – A portion of U.S. Highway 6 was closed in Clear Creek Canyon following a crash involving a bus and an SUV.

The crash occurred after 10 a.m. near milepost 268.

It isn’t clear what led to the crash. Colorado State Patrol troopers said there were passengers on the bus at the time of the crash but nobody was seriously hurt. The driver of the SUV, the only occupant of that vehicle, refused treatment.

The highway was closed in both directions while crews cleaned up the crash. The highway was reopened by 11:20 a.m.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top