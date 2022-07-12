PUEBLO, Colo. — A woman who died in a boating accident at Lake Pueblo Saturday was riding a jet ski when she was ejected into the water then hit by a nearby boat propeller.

In a press release, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said park rangers responded to the scene by patrol boat to perform CPR and other life-saving measures. However, the woman was later declared dead at the scene, according to CPW.

The Pueblo County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 32-year-old Arley Rodriguez-Lopez of Pueblo.

CPW impounded a boat and two jet skis as part of an investigation. Officials are also conducting interviews.

“This appears to be a terrible accident,” Joe Stadterman, park manager at Lake Pueblo, said in Tuesday's release. “Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the incident. But it remains under investigation at this time."

This is the sixth water-related death at Lake Pueblo so far this year, according to CPW. There have been five drownings to date, including one just two days before this incident.

There have been 23 drownings in Colorado this year. The state saw a record 34 people drown in 2020.