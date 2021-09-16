CPW relocates 300-pound bear found up a tree in Castle Rock on Wednesday

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — The 300-pound black bear found up a tree in Castle Rock Wednesday morning is on his way to his new wild home, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).

The bear was found in the Founders neighborhood near Mikelson Boulevard and Brantly Avenue in Castle Rock early Wednesday. Castle Rock police and CPW monitored him throughout the day to ensure he stayed in the tree throughout the busy morning and afternoon hours.

Initially, CPW said they wanted to leave the bear alone and let it come out of the tree on its own around dusk, when the neighborhoods quiet down. However, at some point, the decision was made to relocate the bear Thursday morning instead.

It's not unusual for a bear to come into Castle Rock, especially with an abundance of birdfeeders and trash outside homes, CPW said. This is especially true now, as the peak of hyperphagia nears, which is when bears seek food almost constantly, CPW said.