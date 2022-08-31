CPW, police respond to bear attack in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Colo. — Authorities from New Castle and Colorado Parks and Wildlife responded to a bear attack Wednesday morning in New Castle.

Just after 2 a.m. Wednesday, officers with the New Castle Police Department responded to the Castle Valley Ranch neighborhood off Castle Valley Boulevard.

According to police, once officers arrived at the scene, they found a person who had been attacked by a bear. They also found and shot the bear that had been involved, which was in the same area, police said.

Wildlife officers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife also responded to the neighborhood. One other bear was euthanized and two others ran up a tree.

CPW is trying to remove the two that are in the tree, police said.

"We are deeply saddened by this incident and our hearts go out to the citizen that was attacked, as well as the bears involved," the police department said,

No other details were available as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Denver7 is working to learn more. Stay with us for updates.