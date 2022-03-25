CPW encourages hunters to apply early for big game licenses

Hunters who want to draw a big game license in Colorado this year are encouraged to apply well ahead of the deadline in early April, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said.

Colorado's big game primary draw application deadline is due by April 5 at 8 p.m. MT. The applications became available on March 1 and results will be posted online between May 31 and June 3. The secondary draw is July 5 at 8 p.m.

Colorado has 10 big game species that live across millions of acres of public land: elk, moose, mule and whitetail deer, bighorn sheep, desert bighorn, mountain goats, pronghorn, mountain lion and black bear. However, the big game licenses currently on sale are only for deer, elk, pronghorn, moose and bear.

CPW said hunters should apply for their big game license earlier this year to avoid "system slowdowns due to volume, inability to put in an application because of computer issues or maximum applications being reached."

Before applying, all hunters need their hunter education certificate, card number, proper identification and proof of residency for Colorado residents, a Habitat Stamp for anyone 18-64 years old, and a qualifying license.

Out-of-state hunters must pay an application processing fee of $9.17. Coloradans must pay a fee of $7.13. The 2022 Habitat Stamp costs $10.59 and is good for the year. You can also purchase a Lifetime Habitat Stamp for $318.08.

You can read the 2022 Colorado Big Game brochure or visit CPW's website for more details.

Anybody who needs help with the application can call a CPW hunt planner at 303-291-7526.