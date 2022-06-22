CPW Commission approves more than $6M for OHV trail projects

DENVER — The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission has approved $6.23 million to fund 60 OHV trail projects across the state.

The grants are funded by Colorado OHV (off-highway vehicle) registrations and the federal Recreational Trails Program, CPW said.

CPW State Trails Program Manager Fletcher Jacobs said this is OHV dollars going right back into the trails.

“This year we funded 33 maintenance trail crews across the state, 27 of which are Good Management crews, which allow our federal partners at the United State Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management to get much needed consistent funding for trail crews," Jacobs said. "We were also excited to fund 19 weeks of youth corps crews that helps us to not only protect resources, but also allow young adult corps members to be exposed to careers in natural resources.”

The Colorado State Trails Committee reviews the trail grant applications and makes recommendations to the CPW Commission about funding for grants.

The grant applications are first reviewed by CPW wildlife field biologists and regional CPW staff, who flag any issues they find regarding wildlife. The applications are then sent to the OHV Grant Review and Ranking Subcommittee, where they are ranked in order of their recommended funding priority, CPW said. That is then sent along to the Colorado State Trails Committee to recommend funding strategies before they're passed along to the CPW Commission for final approval on funded projects. Public comments are welcome at four stages along the process.

Click here to learn about all of the 60 OHV trail projects.

CPW highlighted the following grant award winners in a press release Tuesday:

