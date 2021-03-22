CPW Commission approves 20 Recreational Trail Grants to improve Colorado trails

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission has approved 20 Recreational Trail Grants that will create more opportunities for Coloradans to explore the outdoors.

During a virtual meeting on March 18, the commission unanimously approved trail-funding allocation recommendations for the 2021 Non-Motorized Trail Grants, which total $3,520,752. The grants will provide funding for various trail projects, including construction and maintenance work.

Statewide Trails Program Manager Fletcher Jacobs said these projects will help connect Coloradans to the outdoors with new and improved trails, while taking into account the needs of wildlife in the areas.

This is how the 20 grants break down:



Construction: 3 grants, totaling $749,487

Maintenance: 9 grants, totaling $1,009,228

Planning: 2 grants, totaling $89,300

Support: 2 grants, totaling $90,000

Land and Water Conservation Fund: 4 grants, totaling $1,582,752

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission highlighted several projects that will benefit from the grants. They are detailed below. Click here to see a full list of the grants.

North Mt. Elbert Trail maintenance — $245,000 maintenance grant

These funds will allow the National Forest Foundation to work alongside the Leadville Ranger District, local youth corps crews, and other partners to complete the final phase of a multi-year project to restore and perform maintenance on Mount Elbert, the state's highest peak. The National Forest Foundation and partners will work to restore the fragile alpine tundra and ensure long-term sustainable access to the summit.

Mesa County Trail maintenance — $114,500 maintenance grant)

Mesa County Public Health was awarded this grant to fund a non-motorized trail maintenance crew for this summer. This crew will focus on maintenance needs throughout Mesa County, but will predominantly work on three main trail systems managed by the Bureau of Land Management (Kokopelli, North Fruita Desert and Lunch Loops) and Forest Service lands on the Grand Mesa and Uncompahgre National Forests. This work will consist of technical rockwork, re-vegetation of social trails, erosion control, tread rehabilitation and corridor clearing.

Elk Creek – Colorado Trail Avalanches — $55,810 maintenance grant

The Columbine Ranger District will use this grant to address the historic avalanche cycle of 2019, which left four large debris fields along the Elk Creek section of the Colorado Trail in the Weminuche Wilderness. The Forest Service will start a large-scale trail-clearing project.

Daniel’s Pass, phase 1 — $250,000 construction grant

The City of Colorado Springs was awarded this money to fund the Phase 1 of the Daniel’s Pass Trail System, which is located in North Cheyenne Cañon Park, one of the city’s most popular regional parks. Construction of this new trail will include trailhead development, 3.4 miles of sustainable soft trail, two pedestrian fiberglass bridges, trail way-finding and interpretive signage.

Overland Mountain Bike Association trail agent project — $44,425 maintenance grant

The Overland Mountain Bike Association (OMBA) will start their Trail Agent Project, thanks to this grant. OMBA trail agents plan to evaluate 110 miles of non-motorized multi-use trails open to biking in the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests' Canyon Lakes Ranger District. The following work will include clearing, improving drainage features, minor re-routing and tread stability improvements.

Heron Pond-Carpio-Sanguinette Park, phase 2 — $750,000 Land and Water Conservation Fund construction grant

The City and County of Denver was awarded this grant to complete Phase II of its Heron Pond-Carpio-Sanguinette Park, an 80-acre park in the community of Globeville, just northwest of downtown Denver. This second phase includes building the Alameda trail access nodes and installing lighting to improve safety. The Alameda is a 60-foot wide tree-lined path made of concrete and crusher fines. The grant will also help create four new access points with trail wayfinding.

Naturita Town Park Perimeter Trail — $320,760 Land and Water Conservation Fund construction grant

The Town of Naturia will use this grant to construct a half-mile concrete perimeter loop around the existing Town Park. This will provide a safe and easy place for people to walk, roller blade, or bike and will be ADA accessible. Most of the trail will be six feet wide. A small portion that runs adjacent to the San Miguel River will be 10 feet wide.

The Non-motorized Trail Grant Program is a partnership that includes Great Outdoors Colorado, the Colorado Lottery, Federal Recreational Trails Program funds and Federal Land and Water Conservation funds.