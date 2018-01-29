CPR/AED, speedy reaction by trainer, bystanders, EMS crews save woman's life

DENVER, Colo. — A Denver woman is recovering and alive after what many are calling a Christmas miracle and an important New Year's message. The quick actions by a gym trainer, bystanders and emergency responders saved 58-year-old Pam Baker's life after she went into cardiac arrest during a workout at the Fitwall location in the Highlands.

Emergency responders from the Denver Fire Department and Denver Paramedics involved in saving Pam's life are encouraging the public to become educated and get trained in CPR and AED use.

Click here to watch a video guiding you through the basic steps to learn Hands Only CPR.

Click here to sign up for trainings near you offered by the American Red Cross.