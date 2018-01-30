Country star Chris Stapleton announces show at Pepsi Center in Denver

DENVER - Grammy award-winning country star Chris Stapleton is coming to Denver this summer.

Stapleton announced Tuesday that he'll be performing at the Pepsi Center on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 at 7 p.m.

He'll be stopping in Denver as part of his "All-American Road Show" tour with special guests Marty Stuart and Brent Cobb.

Stapleton was just presented with awards for best country album, best country song and best country solo performance at Sunday night's Grammy awards in New York City. His latest album, "From A Room: Volume 2," was released in December.

Tickets for his Denver show go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. Prices start at $39.75 plus fees. A pre-sale will be available on Tuesday, Feb. 6 for fan club members and Citi card holders.

For more information, log on to altitudetickets.com.