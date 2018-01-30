Country star Chris Stapleton announces show at Pepsi Center in Denver

Kurt Sevits
12:03 PM, Jan 30, 2018
4 hours ago
chris stapleton | chris stapleton tour | chris stapleton denver | chris stapleton colorado | chris stapleton pepsi center

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 28: Recording artist Chris Stapleton performs onstage during the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

Christopher Polk
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DENVER - Grammy award-winning country star Chris Stapleton is coming to Denver this summer.

Stapleton announced Tuesday that he'll be performing at the Pepsi Center on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 at 7 p.m.

He'll be stopping in Denver as part of his "All-American Road Show" tour with special guests Marty Stuart and Brent Cobb. 

Stapleton was just presented with awards for best country album, best country song and best country solo performance at Sunday night's Grammy awards in New York City. His latest album, "From A Room: Volume 2," was released in December.

Tickets for his Denver show go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. Prices start at $39.75 plus fees. A pre-sale will be available on Tuesday, Feb. 6 for fan club members and Citi card holders.

For more information, log on to altitudetickets.com.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top