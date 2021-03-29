Menu

Country Jam returns this summer with Toby Keith, Carrie Underwood and more

Greg Allen/Greg Allen/Invision/AP
Country music recording artist Toby Keith performs on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, July 5, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)
Toby Keith
Posted at 1:01 PM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 15:01:09-04

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Dust off your cowboy boots and get ready for the state’s largest outdoor country music festival near Grand Junction this summer!

Country Jam is returning this year after it was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns. The three-day outdoor music festival in Mack is scheduled for June 24-26.

Now in its 29th year, the country music festival will feature headline performers like Toby Keith, Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs, according to the event’s website.

Some of the artists listed in this year’s lineup were originally scheduled to perform in last year’s Country Jam.

Other artists performing in Country Jam 2021 include: Tanya Tucker, Ashley McBryde, Kip Moore, HARDY, Travis Denning, Craig Morgan and more.

This is the first major music festival in Colorado to announce a return since COVID-19 concerns shut down most festivals and concerts last year.

Event organizers have yet to outline what health-related precautions will be taken during this year's festival.

