Country duo Sugarland to perform at Fiddler's Green this June

Kurt Sevits
12:57 PM, Apr 9, 2018
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 31: Sugarland performs at the Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018 on December 31, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for dick clark productions)

Nicholas Hunt
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. – It’s been a while since they’ve gone on tour, but Sugarland will be in the Denver area this year.

The country music duo will be performing at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre in Greenwood Village on Thursday, June 21 at 7 p.m. with guests Brandy Clark and Clare Bowen.

This will be the band’s first tour in five years.

Tickets are available now, with prices starting at $26.50 for general admission. Reserved seats range from $41 to $81.

For tickets or other information, log on to fiddlersgreenamp.com.

