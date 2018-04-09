Country duo Sugarland to perform at Fiddler's Green this June

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. – It’s been a while since they’ve gone on tour, but Sugarland will be in the Denver area this year.

The country music duo will be performing at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre in Greenwood Village on Thursday, June 21 at 7 p.m. with guests Brandy Clark and Clare Bowen.

This will be the band’s first tour in five years.

Tickets are available now, with prices starting at $26.50 for general admission. Reserved seats range from $41 to $81.

For tickets or other information, log on to fiddlersgreenamp.com.