Cottonwood Pass closes for winter season

DENVER — A seasonal closure is now in place for Cottonwood Pass, which will likely stay closed until May.

The Colorado Department of Transportation announced Monday the pass that connects Chaffee and Gunnison counties would be closed for the remainder of the winter season.

Cottonwood Pass typically closes from November to May every year, weather permitting, according to CDOT.

The pass travels as high as 12,126 feet, has portions of unpaved road and several stretches that are narrow with steep drop-offs.

Independence Pass and the road to the top of Mount Evans are also closed for the season.