Costilla County man dies following Saturday shooting

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. — One man died after he was found shot in his home in Costilla County on Saturday.

The Costilla County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado Bureau of Investigation are working to investigate the homicide.

Authorities determined Jesus Lozano, 51, was shot in his home along the 900 block of Wilking Way around 11 a.m. on Saturday. Lozano was pronounced deceased at a hospital in Alamosa.

Based on the preliminary investigation, authorities said they believe Lozano may have become involved in a disturbance at his home with another person or people prior to the shooting. He may have known the suspect or suspects.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident. There have been no arrests.

No other details were available as of Tuesday afternoon.