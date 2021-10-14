Coroner's office identifies victims in Wednesday's deadly pedestrian crash in Aurora

DENVER – The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office on Thursday identified the three people who died in a crash between a van and several pedestrians in Aurora Wednesday.

The two people who were struck and killed in the crash were identified as Ana Yolanda Sosa Munevar, 62, and Ana Lucrecia Sosa Munevar, 67, according to the coroner’s office. Both died of blunt force injuries.

The coroner’s office identified the driver who died of an apparent medical episode before the crash as Young Hwa Jeong, 50, and said his cause of death is pending further investigation.

One other pedestrian was not injured, and a passenger in the van was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Aurora police spokesperson Francisco Saucedo said Wednesday that Jeong suffered an unknown medical episode while driving a Chevy Astro van westbound on E. Illiff Ave. around 1 p.m. near S. Buckley Road.

He swerved onto the sidewalk, where the van hit the pedestrians before the crashing into a tree.

A family member of the Sosa Munevars told Denver7 Wednesday they are sisters from Colombia who have been in town for about two months while on vacation. They had bought tickets to travel back to Bogotá, the man said.