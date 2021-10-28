Coroner identifies two people killed following Brighton pursuit, crash

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A coroner has identified the two bystanders who were killed as a suspect fled from police in Brighton on Tuesday morning.

Gustavo Mosqueda Ortega, 25, of Montrose and Dulce Castro Perez, 21, of Hudson were killed, according to Chief Coroner Monica Broncucia-Jordan with the Office of the Coroner for Adams and Broomfield Counties.

Dulce Castro Perez was in a passenger vehicle at the time and died after the suspect allegedly ran a stop sign and struck her car. She was ejected from the car and died at a hospital, according to the Brighton Police Department

Gustavo Mosqueda Ortega had been walking when he was hit by the suspect's car.

The suspect was identified as 25-year-old Nicholas Villarini. He was fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle, police said.

He was brought to the hospital, along with a female passenger, with serious injuries.

Esmeralda Perez, a cousin of Dulce, called the 21-year-old a loving, caring and responsible young woman. Dulce survived cancer in her teen years, Esmeralda said.

"We will forever miss her," Esmeralda said. "She always had a smile on her face."

She said she was heartbroken to see the pieces of the car at the crash site.

"I would just like to hug her one more time," Esmeralda said.