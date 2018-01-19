Coroner identifies man shot, killed by Adams County deputy

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. – The Adams County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was shot and killed by a deputy during an altercation earlier this week.

Bailey Turner, 27, of Golden was pronounced dead at Denver Health Medical Center on Jan. 16.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said Turner was “aggressive” when a deputy arrived at the Pinetree Village Apartments, 7520 Broadway, at about 9:13 p.m. Tuesday. The deputy first fired his Taser and then fired his gun, fatally injuring Turner.

The deputy suffered a head injury in the altercation and had to be taken to the hospital. He has since been released.

The deputy, who has yet to be identified, is on paid administrative leave while the shooting is under investigation.