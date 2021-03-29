Coroner identifies JBS worker who died in fall at plant on Saturday

DENVER – A JBS worker who died Saturday after a fall at the meatpacking plant in Greeley was identified Monday as a 55-year-old Greeley man.

The Weld County Coroner’s office identified the man as Jonathan Bryan Duerst, 55, and said his cause and manner of death would be released once the autopsy and lab reports were finished.

Carl Blesch, the deputy coroner, said the incident that led to Duerst’s death remains under investigation.

The man fell sometime around 8:30 Saturday morning at the facility, located in the 800 block of North 6th Ave., and his coworkers moved him and worked to render medical aid, according to the Greeley Fire Department. Crews from Greeley Fire and Banner paramedics responded and took the man to Northern Colorado Medical Center, where he later died.

Ted Herrera, a spokesperson for the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 1 union, said Duerst hit his head on a piece of equipment and was knocked into a pool of water at the plant.

Nikki Richardson, a spokesperson for JBS, said the company is working closely with local officials and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to investigate the incident.

“On Saturday, a tragic accident occurred at our Greeley plant resulting in the death of one of our team members. We are deeply saddened, and our thoughts and prayers are with our team member, his family, co-workers and friends,” Richardson said in a statement.

She said the company did not have further comment “out of respect to our team member and his family.”

