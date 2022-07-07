Coroner identifies 3 found dead at home in Greeley

DENVER – The Weld County Coroner’s Office on Thursday identified the three people found dead inside a home in Greeley in what police said was a possible murder-suicide.

Just before 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Greeley police were asked to do a well-being check on a family at a home in the 4900 block of 23rd Street Road “after concerning text messages were received,” a police spokesperson said.

Officers found three people dead inside the home. On Thursday, the coroner’s office identified them as Richard Kraus, 83, Patricia Karus, 80, and Alan Kraus, 61, all of Greeley.

“The incident remains under investigation by the Greeley Police Department, which will provide further information as it becomes available,” Chief Deputy Coroner Joey Weiner said. “A final cause and manner of death await the conclusion of autopsy reports.”

Greeley police said Saturday that all three had “apparent gunshot wounds” and that evidence at the scene “suggests that this was a murder-suicide.”

The police department said anyone with more information regarding the case could call 970-350-9671.