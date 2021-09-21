Coroner, FBI confirm body found in Wyoming that of Gabby Petito; death ruled a homicide

DENVER – The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Denver office confirmed Tuesday that a body found in northwest Wyoming Sunday was that of Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito and that her death was the result of a homicide.

Teton County (Wyoming) Coroner Dr. Brent Blue made the determination and said that Petito’s cause of death was still pending final autopsy results.

“The FBI’s commitment to justice is at the forefront of each and every investigation,” Said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider in a written statement. “The FBI and our partners remain dedicated to ensuring anyone responsible for or complicit in Ms. Petitio’s death is held accountable for their actions. Mr. Brian Laundrie has been named a person of interest. Anyone with information concerning Mr. Laundrie’s role in this matter or his current whereabouts should contact the FBI.”

Investigators with the FBI, National Park Service, Teton County authorities and Jackson police were among those who discovered Petito’s body in the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in a remote area of the Bridger-Teton National Forest just south of the Grand Teton National Park on Sunday.

The FBI is still asking for anyone who was in the Spread Creek camping area between Aug. 27 and Aug. 30, or who may have seen or talked with Petito or Laundrie or seen their vehicle, to contact investigators at 303-629-7171, at 1-800-CALL-FBI or at the FBI’s tip line.

Investigators served a search warrant at the home of Laundrie in Florida on Monday, and the search is ongoing for Laundrie in a large nature preserve nearby his parents’ home after he went missing on Friday.

Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11 after Laundrie returned to his parents’ home in North Port, Florida, on Sept. 1 from what had been a cross-country road trip involving the two. Petito’s family had said they last spoke with her on Aug. 25 when she was in Grand Teton National Park.

Body camera video released earlier this month captured the two in Moab, Utah following a fight, though police declined to file charges in that incident and split the two up for the night.

“FBI Denver thanks the public for their continuing support of this investigation and the valuable tips that have been submitted,” FBI Denver Acting Public Affairs Specialist Courtney Bernal said in a statement Tuesday. “FBI Denver appreciates the collaboration of all agencies and personnel who assisted in the search, recovery, and identification efforts. We extend sincere condolences to Gabby’s family, friends, and all the people whose lives she touched.”

