Coroner: Colorado hiker likely died of hypothermia

Courtesy: Family of Josh Hall
Josh Hall, 27, a resident of Arvada, left for a hike at around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3, from the Hessie Trailhead with his dog and was reported as missing later that day. His vehicle was found, and his cell phone last pinged near the Devil’s Thumb Trail/Diamond Lake cut-off.
Posted at 4:29 PM, Nov 01, 2021
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The Boulder County coroner’s office says a hiker whose body was found in the mountains of northern Colorado likely died of hypothermia or being exposed to the elements.

Twenty-seven-year-old Joshua Hall, of Arvada, went missing earlier this year after he went for a hike at around 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 3, from the Hessie Trailhead with his dog. His vehicle and his dog were eventually found.

Hall was found dead in July near the Diamond Lake Trail west of Boulder.

Hall’s autopsy says the area where he was hiking had “extremely cold and snowy weather conditions” at the time.

He was reported overdue from his hike Feb. 3, and his dog was found wandering the Peak to Peak Highway south of Ward on Feb. 11.

Óscar Contreras contributed to this report

