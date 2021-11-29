Corn meal, whiskey help save Ute Mountain Ute Farm and Ranch

TOWAOC, Colo. (AP) — Drought in much of the West, 22 years running, has struck Colorado’s Four Corners tribal lands with bitter force.

This year, the Ute Mountain Ute’s celebrated farm and ranch operation had to lay off half its workers as thousands of acres lay fallow.

The Denver Gazette reports the loss of water has meant that the operation could only plant 2,500 acres of corn, a tenth of what they've planted in wetter years.

But the corn product is exploding online under the “Bow and Arrow” brand.

Even though they’re sister operations, Bow and Arrow pays the farm and ranch for the corn they use to manufacture a variety of products which range from polenta to livestock grain.

Colorado companies use Bow and Arrow corn for tortillas, snack chips and whiskey that's high in demand.